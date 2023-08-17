Even if AfroNation is moved to Nigeria, 'we have alternatives' - Tourism Minister clarifies

Entertainment of Thursday, 17 August 2023

Contrary to reports that AfroNation is moving on to ECOWAS neighbour Nigeria, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MoTAC), Dr Awal Mohammed, has given assurances that the popular arts and culture festival will be enjoyed by the public, local or international, in Ghana again.



Dr Mohammed spoke to journalists on the sidelines of an editors’ forum held at the Accra City Hotel, Monday, August 14, 2023.



Kwame Dadzie of Accra-based Joy FM said, despite Ghana's five-year contract with AfroNation, the festival "has been taken from us," and asked for Dr Mohammed's thoughts.



“It’s not been taken,” Dr Mohammed categorically said.



“We [even] had a meeting last week – we discussed it,” he revealed.



“There are certain demands [and] conditions they want [met] and we’re trying to look at how we can collaborate,” he explained, stressing: “It’s not been taken yet.”



Seemingly smiling, he declared that, in the worst-case scenario, “we have alternatives.”



Dadzie pointedly asked if Ghana will see another AfroNation festival.



“Most likely, very likely” the MoTC leader answered.



“This year – over the next three years,” he added.



The maiden AfroNation Ghana concert took place, between December 27 and 30, 2019, at the Laboma Beach in Accra. It was part of the hugely successful inaugural Year of Return initiative by government via the Ministry of Tourism, Art and Culture and the Ghana Toursim Authority (GTA).



Due to the pandemic, the festival went on a break and returned in December 2022.



According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GTA, other countries are hotly vying for the festival. He spoke on Accra-based Assase Radio.



Adesegun Adeosun, alias SMADE of Smade Entertainment and his partner Obi Asika, founded AfroNation.