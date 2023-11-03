Even Isreal launches bombs not Bibles, I will get a gun for protection - Rev Obofour

Entertainment of Friday, 3 November 2023

Controversial pastor and founder of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) worldwide, Rev Obofour has disclosed that he intends to buy a pistol for protection because even Israel retaliates with bombs and not Bibles.



While addressing his congregation in a video shared by Amazing TV on their YouTube channel and sighted by GhanaWeb, Rev. Obofour cited the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.



He stated that even though Israel is a holy nation, it still retaliates by launching missiles against its enemies.



He added that "Israel knew they could be attacked by bombs so they also had some prepared. They did not retaliate by throwing Bibles when they were attacked," he explained.



He further questioned the relevance of praying in the name of the God of Israel and suggested that Ghanaians should rather pray in the name of the God of Ghana.



"Maybe we should no longer pray in the name of the God of Israel but in the name of the God of Ghana," he said.



He also said that having bombs for defense is more important than fasting and praying and that he would look for a job after fasting because that is what brings money.



"More so, if Israelites have bombs for their defense then after I have fasted, I will also go and look for a job because that is what brings money," he said.



He concluded by saying that he would also buy a pistol for his own protection and build his gates taller and higher for better security.



"If Israel has bombs then I will also have a pistol on me for protection. I will also build my gates taller and higher for better protection," he said.





Reverend Obofour discloses that he’s going to buy a pistol for protection because even Israel, that is quoted when preaching, is throwing bombs and not Bibles, in their war against Hamas. pic.twitter.com/UQd7tPhONn — SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) November 2, 2023

