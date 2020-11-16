Entertainment of Monday, 16 November 2020

Source: Frederick Naomesi, Contributor

Evangelist Owurayere Nanapanin Arhin resigns from Onua FM

Evangelist Owurayere Nanapanin Arhin

Another huge vacuum has been left as host of ‘Obaasima’ and ‘M’Asem Nie’, Lady Evangelist Owurayere Nanapanin Arhin has resigned from Onua 95.1 FM.



The highly sought-after Marriage Counselor and youth activist has been with Media General for almost five years before leaving.



Although her reason for resigning from the Accra-based Onua 95.1 FM is not readily known, Owurayere Nanapanin Arhin’s absence is been felt by many.



During her stay at Onua 95.1 FM, she hosted two different programs, namely; ‘Obaasima’ and ‘M’Asem Nie’ respectively.



‘Obaasima’ which was aired Saturday mornings typically educate married women and how to run the home while solve pressing issues at hand.



Owurayere brings renowned and experienced marriage counselors on the program to professionally contribute to issues being discussed.



Some of the counselors are; Kwaku Adumatah, Akosua Agyapong, Rev Charlotte Oduro, Rev Gloria Kafui Lamptey, and Gifty Anti just to mention a few.



‘M’Asem Nie’ became one the hottest and very competitive morning shows in Accra beating many political programs for viewership.



She also brings counselors like Apostle Dr. PK Hollynord, Mrs. Ernestina Amokwando, and Rev. Joseph Tetteh to counsel victims of abusive marriages among others.



With the two live programs, the self-acclaimed ambassador for Post Marital Counselling has positively transformed many lives.



After Onua FM, her next destination is not yet known but it is believed that many radio stations are striking some deals with her.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.