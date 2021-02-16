Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: Justice Walker Junior, Contributor

Eugene Arhin's wife is a disgrace for leaking divorce writ - Counselor Lutterodt

Counselor Lutterodt

Controversial Counsellor George Lutterodt says the wife of the Director of Communication at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin is a big disgrace to womanhood.



Social Media was awash with a petition for divorce by wife of Eugene Arhin some few days ago generating public interest and discussion.



In the petition, Gloria Arhin stated the various abuses she has had to suffer at the hands of her husband and also a list of properties she would want to be shared because they acquired them during the period they were married.



Mrs Arhin listed 16 flats at Bubuashie owned by Mr. Eugene Arhin.



Another 16 flats at Weija, a 16-Storey building at Teshie and house at AU Village. A house at La, another house at Senya Bereku, a waterfront in Ada Foah, a 5-bedroom house at East Legon which is the matrimonial home of the couple on a 2 plot of land at East Legon and 3K barbering shop at Teshie.



She also listed 5 cars which were acquired over the past 2 years; one Ford F150, Toyota Avalon GR 7108-18, Toyota Lexus GE 4646-18, Toyota Tundra GE7108-18, Hyundai Elantra GE 4646-19.



In the writ, she further demanded an amount of 2million Ghana cedis.



But reacting to the viral petition in an interview on the 'Best Entertainment Show' hosted by Halifax Ansah-Addo on Okay FM, the Counselor said such a woman cannot be married because death awaits any man who gets married to her.



"... If Mrs. Arhin is the one who leaked the writ on social media then she's a disgrace. A writ is served by the court and must not be made public anyway. If Eugene is the one who leaked it then fine case or the sender from the court, somebody can investigate to know who actually posted this but I stand by my grounds that, if it's the wife who leaked the documents then it's not cool. There's a law in marriage call spouse security and it's not devour anywhere," he said.