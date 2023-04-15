Epixode is the new face of Highlife music - 'Obra is out'

Music of Saturday, 15 April 2023

Source: epixode music

After the successful reached of Atia which went on to become the new face and sound of contemporary Highlife, Epixode, has released another dubbed, 'O'bra (Onyame Bra)' on Friday, April 14 2023.



The song is a typical Ghanaian Sikyi Highlife song, with a modern blend and it features the well traveled Ghanaian band, 'SANTROFI'.



O'bra is a melodious and relatable live-recorded highlife record that highlights the daily struggles of the poor; rejection, hardship, disregard and unfulfilled dreams.



It's an inspirational lyrical representation of the poor man's trust in

God during trying times.



The release of this highlife masterpiece is not only strategic, it is also Epixode's way of honoring and preserving our highlife legacy.



This is a significant milestone for Epixode, who has been steadily building his career over the past few years.



As part of his pre-promotional strategy, Epixode is set to release a mini documentary, featuring some faces of the Ghana music industry.



O'bra, is Ghanaian Music.



O'bra, is Highlife



O'bra, tells the story of the average Ghanaian.



O'bra, is a must-listen tune.





Check out Epixode's 'Obra' video below:



