Entertainment of Saturday, 20 February 2021

Source: GNA

Epixode headlines Reggae Collector’s album featuring Sean Kingston

Dancehall artiste, Epixode

Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall musician Epixode is the headline act for this year’s Reggae Collectors new edition of “Miungu Ya Muziki” album.



The 19-track album features the likes of Gucci Mane, Bounty Killer, Kabaka Pyramid, Sean Kingston and numerous artists from around the world.



“Muingu Ya Muziki” which means “Music gods” is a compilation of Reggae and Dancehall songs from different artistes across the globe.



In an interview with GNA Entertainment after headlining this project, Epixode was elated with this milestone as he looks to showcase his talent to the world.



“The biggest album is out and it is a privilege and blessing to be the headliner of this project of which some top-notch reggae acts have been featured on. I urge all Reggae and Dancehall lovers to go stream it,’’ he said.



Epixode's songs featured on the album include "Bad Energy", Jehovah (ft Stonebwoy) and "Kiilla Body".



The 2020 edition of the Reggae Collectors album “Tropical House Cruise To Jamaica” was headlined by another Ghanaian Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, which made waves across the globe and earned him a Billboard plaque.



