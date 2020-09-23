Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Epixode encourages healthy rivalries among musicians

Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall artiste, Epixode, says rivalries among dancehall artistes will help build the music industry.



According to the “Wahala Dey” hitmaker, the recent Sound Clash between two of the biggest Dancehall acts Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy was a good initiative that would keep the industry vibrant.



“It is a good initiative. When dancehall is mentioned you cannot take rivalry out of it. Jamaica who are the pioneers of Dancehall music do have something they call “Clash” which date back to the 1980’s and it has kept some artistes like Beenie man and Bounty Killer still relevant.



“So the Sound Clash was alright and it is good for the industry and two artistes. We need more of these rivalries to build the industry. I’m ready to face any artiste who is ready to clash with me whether Shatta Wale or Stonebwoy,’’ he told GNA Entertainmemt in an interview.



When asked about strides made in his music career since coming into the limelight some few years back, Epixode said,”My journey in the music industry thus far has been largely successful because as mentioned among the top five Dancehall artistes in the country shows the progress we made over the years.



“This year has been a big one for me. I was nominated for the Best African Dancehall Entertainer at the International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) alongside Patoranking, Burna Boy, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy and also having received four nominations at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.”



Epixode also revealed that his team would embark on a project to support underground artistes from the coastal areas in Accra.



Epixode revealed that he is about to drop his next single titled “Agbelemli” in the coming days which will come along with visuals.

