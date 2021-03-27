Ephraim explains why he has been off the music scenes

Entertainment of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Multi-talented singer and music producer, Ephraim, has said that he took a break from the music scene in order to “find himself” and come back even better.



According to him, he was just following the crowd when it comes to music and had not carved a niche for himself. He, thus, decided that he needed to do something that will distinguish him from the rest.



Speaking to YFM’s Rev. Erskine on the Myd Morning Radio Show, he disclosed: “I was just trying to put myself together and come back properly. I needed to change the kind of music I was doing as well. I also wanted to try to do music that people would fall in love with as soon as they heard it. I believe it was time to change from following the crowd and what everybody was doing so I had to take time off”.



When questioned whether he had ‘found himself’ he responded: “I think this new one found me. I was just trying to go through the transition from what I was just doing and what everyone was doing to get to the playlist. I realized that this wasn’t me so I had to find me and work on myself”.



Meanwhile, Ephraim shared that while he was not seen when it came to recording songs, he was always at the background producing music for other musicians.



Ephraim is out with a new single dubbed ‘For Life’ which features the evergreen Adina Thembi.