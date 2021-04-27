Ensure discipline in the Ghana movie industry - Tahiru Banda

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: GNA

Immorality and indiscipline have been identified to be some major factors affecting the credibility and sustainability of the Ghana movie industry.



Mr Tahiru Banda, a movie Director with the Paykus production in Sunyani on Sunday urged directors of the Ghana movie and entertainment industry to ensure all odd behaviors in the industry come to a halt to save the business.



Mr Tahiru made the statement in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the audition and launching of a local movie produced in Sunyani titled 'Moment of lost'.



The production seeks to identify and groom potential and talented youth in Sunyani and the entire Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions to improve and sustain the Ghana movie industry.



He urged the actors and actresses particularly the youth to encourage themselves and work harder to attract other people into the industry.



Mr Prosper Quaijah noted that a lot of "stars" from the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo Regions were excelling in the Ghana movie, music, sports, news, and the entertainment industry in Accra and Kumasi.



He urged the actors and the actresses to remain self-confident and act professionally to bring positive impact in the industry to become lively.