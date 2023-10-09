Enough with the penis enlargement ads, show educative programs - Akwaboah to TV stations

Entertainment of Monday, 9 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician, Akwaboah has expressed his concerns regarding the abundance of advertisements for sexual enhancement products on Ghanaian television stations.



In a recent post on his Tiktok handle, Akwaboah expressed his astonishment at the frequency of these sexual enhancement ads on TV stations. He questioned whether this suggests that Ghanaians are overly concerned with sex.



Akwaaboah called for these TV stations to rather air programmes that teach people how to make money or to teach the word of God instead of pushing sexual content across TV stations.



“I was here making plans for my Lighthouse album and I decided to take a break and watch television. And all that I kept seeing were various penis enlargement advertisements. Are men in Ghana crawling?



“So for Ghanaians, all that we think about is sex right? When will you teach us how to make money or teach us the word of God? I think it’s time to change our mindset," he stated.



Akwaboah’s comments join calls for stricter censorship of content displayed on TV stations. Many stakeholders have called for a clampdown on programs containing fetish priests, lotto schemes, and sexually explicit content on TV stations across the country.





