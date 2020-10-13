Entertainment of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

'Enough of SARS' - Singer Zlatan leads peaceful protest in Ghana

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael popularly known in the showbiz circle as, Zlatan Ibile today, October 13 joined several other Nigerians living in Ghana's capital, Accra as they held a peaceful protest against the infamous Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).



The protesters who assembled at the forecourt of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra in their numbers were seen wielding placards with the now-famous inscription, #EndSARSNow.



Clad in customized T-shirt reflecting the purpose of the protest, some others were spotted with similar inscriptions: 'Stop Police Brutality', 'PMB Give Us Electricity, 'Nigerian Youth Will Not Be Silenced','Having A Laptop Is Not A Crime, #ENDSARSNow'.



Speaking to MyNigeria.com on the sidelines of the protest, Zlatan decried the unfortunate demise of young Nigerians who could have been potential leaders in the country. He said that Nigerians are yearning for complete reforms of the police force, end of police brutality and end to SARS.



"Enough of SARS, the youth are the future leaders of Nigeria and we are killing them. Imagine me, I never knew I can be here today if I didn't make an extra effort because I used to be nobody, nowhere, nobody send me."



"I had to hustle with my talent to become who I am if not I would have been vulcanizer or bricklayer because that is what I did before."



"I can see everyone crying, I can see everyone shouting that they want a reformation and end the police brutality," he added.



Addressing the other issues plaguing the development efforts of the country, Zlatan urged the government to fix the terrible roads in the country, as well as, the ever-present electricity challenges.



"Give us good roads, we want electricity, we don't want potholes, we don't want to suffer," he lamented.



Despite the dissolution of SARS by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu on Sunday, October 11, 2020, protests have gained prominence in several other states across the country.



While, celebrities Falz, Runtown, Tiwa Savage, Don Jazzy and comedian MrMacaroni led protests in several parts of Lagos; Phyno and Flavor also coordinated efforts from the Eastern part of Nigeria.



Accra is the second city in the diaspora to join in a physical protest after London.



Some Ghanaian celebrities have used their social media platforms to show solidarity and condemn the actions of SARS.



According to Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, the current situation in Nigeria is a result of a buildup of suppression of Nigerians for so many years.



She wrote in a tweet: "Privilege will have you believing that what’s happening in Nigeria cannot happen in Ghana. Listen, Nigerians didn’t just wake up one day and decide to protest; this has been building up for many many years. And it’s not just about SARS either, people are just TIRED."



Award-winning dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has also released a song to show his support for Nigerians.



Just like the 'Perfect Picture' star, other Ghanaian celebrities including Efya, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Becca, Efia Odo, Van Vicker, Jackie Appiah, Nadia Buari, and others have joined the call, reports Ghanaweb.com.









