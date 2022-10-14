Eno Barony shows some cleavage to lead the front on breast cancer awareness

Entertainment of Friday, 14 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In October every year, attention is drawn to breast cancer awareness in women and some men while encouraging them to get checked.



In a post on Instagram by Ghanaian female rapper, Eno Barony, she shared a photo showing some cleavage dressed in pink while advising women to get themselves checked.



The photo had the caption, “Ladies check your boobs and protect yourself from Breast cancer, it's real. Let’s educate our mothers and friends on Breast cancer awareness and be safe. OCTOBER IS NOT JUST FOR THE COLOR PINK BUT For THE AWARENESS.”



She wore a purple V-blazer with pink hair extensions, long white nails with a pair of pink sunglasses.



Before her breast cancer awareness post, Eno disclosed that she was going to celebrate her birthday soon and had asked her social media users for something other than a cake.



According to the ‘Okay’ artiste, she wants cement bags and iron rods when people plan to gift her something for her birthday.



“I beg this month on my birthday nobody should buy me cake I want cement bags and iron rods thank u,” she posted on Instagram on October 12, 2022.











ADA/BB