Eno Barony shares how she felt after not getting any VGMA nominations

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

uth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom, widely known as Eno Barony in an interview with Berla Mundi on The Day Show has shared her feelings concerning not getting any nominations in the just-ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) despite her hard work.



The rapper told the host she filed for four categories which included ‘Rapper of the Year’, ‘Hip Hop Song of the Year’, and ‘Hip Hop/Hiplife Artiste of the Year’ but unfortunately for her, she missed out on any of the mentioned categories.



In her words, she is not upset and believes there are more opportunities to come, but her issue is that she would want to know why she was not nominated.



“I can’t remember, but I think I filed for four categories and they were rapper of the year, hip-pop song of the year, hip-pop/hiplife artiste of the year. I filed with the songs ‘Don’t judge me’ and ‘Finish Line’ with Amerado and I didn’t get a nomination. But I am not pissed, it happens, we move”, she told the host.



Eno Barony went ahead to say that She knows she works harder in the music industry and therefore wouldn’t feel bad when her works are not recognised.



She included that because she believes in her work, she never got upset when her name was not included in the VGMA nominations.



“If you know the work you do, you understand if I don’t deserve to be nominated, I’ll just walk over it and just go but you see not because I am just a woman, I have to be nominated. I am a capable woman and have actually worked for it. So, me not nominated I was like it’s nothing, let’s just move”, the rapper said.



Watch the video below:





ED/OGB