Entertainment of Sunday, 22 November 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

Eno Barony's AFRIMMA award opens door for international collaborations

Eno Barony was recently crowned the Best Female Rapper in Africa

Management of Rap Goddess Eno Barony have revealed that the recent win at the Africa Music Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) awards has opened doors for the artiste to collaborate with international acts.



This was made known by Eno Barony’s manager, Gizah, during an interview with Happy FM’s Doctar Cann on the ‘Showbiz Xtra’ show.



He said: “This award will open a lot of doors for us. Before, if you wanted a feature with international artistes they look at some of these things, your numbers and awards.



Honestly next year we have a lot of surprises and we are looking to put out a lot of international collaborations”.



Speaking on the award, Gizah stated that this has been the greatest recognition for the artiste and he believes that this will encourage other female rappers to excel in the field.



“So far it is the greatest award we have received on behalf of Eno Barony. It means a lot. More importantly, she tries to do things that will incite the other female rappers in Ghana in particular so that they also believe that they can do it with rap. I mean it is a big thing. And we are really happy about it”, he added.



Eno Barony was recently crowned the Best Female Rapper in Africa in the 2020 edition of the Africa Music Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.