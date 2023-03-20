Eno Barony reacts to 24th VGMA snub

Entertainment of Monday, 20 March 2023

Charterhouse, organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards snubbed Eno Barony, in this year's award, a situation the rapper has described as unfortunate.



Eno called out the award schemes for their failure to nominate her despite the hard work and production of good music under the year in review.



According to the rapper, she deserved a nomination under four categories: Best HipHop Songs, Best Rap Performance, Best Collaboration and Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste of the Year.



"I know you are also wondering why this song did not get any nominations. Hmmm #OnlyJah," she captioned a snippet of the music video for 'Don't Judge Me' which features DeeWills.



She argued that her 2022 track titled 'The Finish Line' which she featured Amerado was a work of art.



"#24thVGMA My songs: -DONT JUDGE ME ft @Deewillslive -THE FINISH LINE ft. @Amerado_Burner is one of the -Best HipHop songs -Best Rap Performance -Best collaboration And I am one of the best -Hiplife/Hiphop artist Of the year under review #ONLYJAH," she tweeted on March 20.



The nominees for the 24th VGMA Best Rap Performance are, Medikal with 'Scarface', Strongman - 'Goated', Amerado - 'Obiaa Boa', Lyrical Joe - '5th August 6' and Teephlow with '6 Feet'.















I know you are also wondering why this song did not get any nomination.

Hmmm #OnlyJah pic.twitter.com/S6pXwNBtKh — ENO BARONY (@eno_barony) March 20, 2023

