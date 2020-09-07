Eno Barony optimistic about ending male dominance in rap music

Music of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: GNA

Ghanaian female rap sensation Eno Barony believes her exploits in the music industry will pave the way for upcoming female rappers to rub shoulders with their male counterparts in rap music.



Rap music in Ghana has over the past few months been ignited by some female rappers including Eno Barony, Freda Rhymz, Sista Afia, among others.



But Eno Barony, arguably the best female rapper in the country currently, believes her hard work has pushed her to greater heights and believes it would inspire others.



"I believe it is hard work that got me to this level. I feel it is good as it is going pave way for the upcoming female rappers and to make them believe that they can also make it regardless of the industry being male-dominated,'' she told GNA Entertainment in an interview.



Eno Barony appreciates how female artistes have been supporting each other but believes there should be more support if they were to compete with male rappers.



"We need to put more efforts into our music if we want to be on the same level as men and to also get equal treatment. We do support each other to some extent but comparing it to the guys I think there is more to be done,” she said.



When asked about rappers who inspired her to do rap music, Eno Barony revealed that the likes Abrewa Nana, Missy Elliot, and Sarkodie made her believe she could excel in doing rap music.



Eno Barony added that she would release an album in the coming months titled 'Ladies First' which features only female artistes as she thanked fans for their support.

