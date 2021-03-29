Eno Barony makes history at 3Music Awards

Entertainment of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On Saturday, March 27, 2021 rapper Eno Barony made history after winning the Rapper of the Year award at the 2021 edition of the 3Music Awards.



The ceremony which was held at the Accra International Conference Centre saw several artistes being recognized for their works in the year under review and Eno broke the glass-ceiling by becoming the first female artiste to win the Rapper of the Year accolade.



To achieve that, Eno had to beat competition from bigwigs such as Sarkodie, M.anifest, Joey B, Strongman, Amerado and Ko-jo Cue.



The award confirms Eno Barony’s pedigree as one of Ghana’s foremost rappers if the not the best.



Eno Barony, in a tweet expressed gratitude to God and her fans for the unwavering support.



Her fans also flooded her social media handles with plethora of congratulatory messages as they shared in the joy of their rap queen.



In the year under review, Eno Barony set herself apart from her competitors after dishing out back-to-back hits in her feud with Medikal and Sister Afia.



Barony established herself as punchline queen with some diss tracks that according to entertainment watchers made her the winner in both set of beefs.



