Eno Barony exited my record label illegally but I’ve learnt my lessons - Mix master Garzy

Entertainment of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular music producer, Mix Master Garzy has disclosed that Ghanaian female rapper Eno Barony left his record label without following due process.



It would be recalled that the two abruptly parted ways sometime in 2019 after several years of an artiste-manager relationship.



Eno who at a point felt the decision to move on said she did so without regrets in an earlier interview with ZionFelix.



But speaking to GhanaWeb's Elsie Lamar on Talkertainment, her former manager said the ‘Force them to play nonsense’ hitmaker left without his consent.



“When you’re signing somebody on a record label, you sit down with the person and sign a legally binding contract. You call people to witness. That should be the same process if the contract needs to be terminated. But that was not the case with Eno. She didn’t follow due process after I signed her. She just got up one day and left,” he disclosed to the Talkertainment host.



“I gave her what any artiste will need to be relevant. I produced songs, shot videos, sought for features, promoted her craft and so on,” he added.



According to the renowned music producer, he has drawn some vital lessons from his encounter with Eno.



“When you sign an artiste you have to make sure that the business aspect has to be 99%. What most record labels do is that they become so familiar with the artistes and leave behind the business aspect. Those who do that always regret in the end,” he stressed.



