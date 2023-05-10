Eno Barony deserved a VGMA nomination - Amerado reacts to 2023 snub

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

The reigning Rapper of the Year, Amerado, has disclosed that his colleague, Eno Barony who had one of the hardest songs last year deserved a nomination at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).



He made this known to GhanaWeb's Paula Amma Broni in a red-carpet interview on May 6 where he encouraged the female rapper to keep pushing.



"I agree 100 percent. I did a very hard song with her, 'Finish Line' and I expected it to be in there. You know it is a scheme and I know if she works her way through it, she will come back. She's won it before and so, she is always good to come back," he charged.



Eno Barony in March 2023 was quick to express her disappointment in Charterhouse, organizers of the VGMA for failing to nominate her songs which topped charts under the year in review.



In an interview with Doreen Avio, Eno disclosed that she submitted two songs- 'Finish Line' and 'Don't Judge Me' for consideration but was snubbed.



"Awards don’t define me; Eno will still be Eno. It hurts because I have worked and I deserve to be recognized but in all, we work harder...my songs have done very well in the year under review. Check the online charts, my songs have topped almost everywhere," the rapper lamented.





