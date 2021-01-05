Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Ennwai releases 2021 off ‘MyTime’ EP

play videoAfro-Fusion artist Ennwai is set to release his new project ‘myTime’ Extended Play(EP)

After the release of a Rebirth Album, Ghanaian musician and Afro-Fusion artist Ennwai is set to release his new project ‘myTime’ Extended Play(EP). The four-track EP will come out Friday, 15th January 2021.



The award-winning musician’s ‘myTime’ EP is a mix of conceptual music that is undeniable and introduces a composition of slow rhythms and dancing music.



Ennwai’s style and his extraordinary vocals mixed with afrobeat, dancehall and reggae have gained him a large audience as his music is consumed by all.



2021, released track off the EP describes that viral pandemic year 2020, where we remember the unprecedented global challenge, the devastating impact in our societies, economies and death of many prominent people.



“A collection of music that I can say is important to associate with, I have always been very ideal with my deliveries and all of my new approaches, brands and visualizations are going very well and will always serve my fans with the best,” Ennwai said.



‘myTime’ EP’s production was handled by Short, Flame Agust and Itz CJ and will be available in all digital stores. This project is under E-REC/Stonfire Management.



Check out the lyrics video below:





