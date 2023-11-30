Engaging in sexual activities outside the confines of marriage has the potential of destroying your destiny - Counsellor

LifeStyle of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Reverend John Cato, a Counselor and Resident Pastor at the Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry has highlighted the consequences of engaging in sexual intercourse outside marriage.



Rev. Cato emphasized that indulging in sex outside marriage, whether through premarital relations or infidelity, holds the power to negatively affect an individual's life trajectory.



"Yes it has the potential to destroy your destiny," he asserted," he said.



He disclosed this in an interview with GhanaWeb's Patricia Rockson Hammond on the topic; "Sex and Destiny" as part of the "Moans and Cuddles" series.



He emphasized the belief that during sexual intimacy, there is an exchange of lives, which tends to influence one's destiny.



"Everybody you have sex with, you carry a part of the person with you because there is an exchange of life. Your sperm is your life and whatever comes from the woman is also her life," he added.



Rev. Cato further explained that sexual intimacy has a significant impact on our physical, emotional and spiritual being.



"Sex is something that affects our physical, soulish and spiritual being. Do not take it for granted," he stated.



