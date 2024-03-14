Endurance Grand on her 'Tomboy' look, why she cut her hair

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Ghanaian dance artist Endurance Dzigbordi Dedzo, popularly known as Endurance Grand, has opened up about her personal appearance, stating that her "Tomboy" look makes her feel more confident in herself.



Endurance disclosed this to GhanaWeb Entertainment's Elsie Lamar on the Talkertainment show, where she said she had faced pressure to dress more "ladylike."



She, however, revealed that her tomboy look, a choice she's made since childhood, is an expression of her true self.



She said she prioritises personal comfort over public opinion.



"I've been like this since childhood. I find myself feeling more confident in my own skin and comfortable wearing easy outfits like this. We're talking about stereotypes in society. That is what people have in mind. 'You are a lady. You're supposed to behave a certain type of way.'



"But that is not what I think about. I think about myself before you, the human being talking about me, because I have to be comfortable in my own skin to love myself. So the lady clothes, it's not like I can't wear them, but I choose to wear these because I feel much more like myself when I wear these," she said.



Endurance Grand added that her decision to cut her hair was something that she had contemplated for a long time but couldn't do so due to pressure and comments from others.



She said that finally cutting her hair was a way of accepting herself and being happy with who she was.



"I cut my hair because of how I want to feel. I always wanted to cut my hair, but at some point, I was allowing things. People were saying things that got to me, but I was like, 'Yo, this is not who you are. Do what you want to do.' And I did it, and I'm happy," she said.



