Endorsing NPP in 2016 affected my career - Cwesi Oteng

Award-winning gospel musician, Cwesi Oteng, has disclosed that endorsing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the 2016 elections nearly collapsed his career.



Speaking on the Aben Wo Ha cooking show on Onua TV with host Gifty Osei, he said “after making that endorsement I went down. It was too bad for my business”.



He told of the reason behind his endorsement.



“I did what I did because it’s everybody’s civil right to have a political choice so I did it from that perspective.”



He noted that he loved then Candidate Akufo-Addo because of his character and his love for the country.



The ‘God Dey Bless Me’ hitmaker revealed that he wasn’t given anything and he didn’t even expect to be given something for campaigning for the NPP.

