Endorsed! - Sarkodie on Wanlov's call on Ghana army to stay off Niger 'invasion'

Entertainment of Saturday, 19 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Michael Owusu Addo, alias Sarkodie, has waded into the subject of a possible military action by the regional bloc, ECOWAS, against the military junta in Niger.



The rapper tweeted his opposition to the plan which has yet to be firmed up by the bloc.



His opposition was, however, the endorsement of a message posted on Twitter by fellow musician, Wanlov the Kubolor.



Kubolor in a video message to the Ghana Armed Forces, said the Nigeriens had a reason for overthrowing their ex-president, stating that the overthrown president was corrupt and was giving out the country’s resources to the Europeans.



He further stated that should chaos erupt as a result of this coup, the 'blacks' will in no way benefit from it.



Sarkodie quoted his tweet and wrote: "Endorsed!"



What Wanlov said:



“I have a message to the Ghana Army. I hope you’re all doing well. I am begging you, people, not to risk your lives to go fight other fellow black people in Niger because when you do that, you are going to fight for Macron, you are going to fight for white people and what white people need from Niger.



“The fact is that the government of Niger is corrupt, they give all their resources to Europe and that is why the Nigeriens got angry and overthrew the president”.



He added that 'Black' troops should consider the possibility of killing each other, should they be deployed to fight in Niger.



“What you guys are going to do now is that you are going to carry a corrupt person and put him back in charge. Nobody in Niger will welcome you guys. All Nigeriens are against that president.



"So, this is not a small issue you guys are going to engage yourself in. At the same time, you’re risking your life, you are going to meet fellow Ghanaians, fellow Nigerians, and fellow Africans, and fight them to put in a puppet who belongs to Europe and does their bidding. I beg you guys”, Wanluv the Kubolor said.



Check out the post below:





