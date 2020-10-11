Entertainment of Sunday, 11 October 2020

Source: attractivemustapha.com

#EndSARSNow: I stand with my Nigerian brothers and sisters - Van Vicker

Van Vicker

African celebrated actor Van Vicker has backed the appeal by Nigerians demanding the scrapping of Special Anti Robbery Unit of Police popularly known as SARS.



On Thursday, a protest was organized by some Nigerian celebrities in Lagos led by lawyer and singer Folarin Falana and Runtown a musician with their reason being that they want an end to police brutality in Nigeria.



Van Vicker who is currently in Ghana and could not join the protest took to his social media handles to throw support for the protest and call to an end to the molestation unjustified murder of citizens alleged to be engaged dubious activities without any substantial proof.



In an Instagram post captured by Ghanaian Journalist and Blogger Attractive Mustapha, Van Vicker stated “ Hello everybody, my name is Van Vicker, I am an actor, a filmmaker and I stand with my Nigerian brothers and Sisters. #Endsars#VanVicker

