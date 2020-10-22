You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 10 22Article 1090648

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

EndSARS: Ghanaian celebrities who have shown solidarity to Nigeria

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghanaian celebrities have shown solidarity to Nigerians Ghanaian celebrities have shown solidarity to Nigerians

Ghana has once again proven that the love between the two nations goes beyond which country’s ‘Jollof' tastes better.

Some Ghanaian celebrities through their social media platforms have joined Nigerians in the protest against police brutality in the West African State.

Images and videos from the protest have been making rounds on social media with the hashtag #EndSARS.

This comes in weeks after some concerned citizens in the West African country took to the streets demanding the government to dissolve the activities of the Nigerian Police Force unit known as Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), who have been blamed for the death of innocent citizens.

On the back of this, famous personalities in the country have used their platform to also demand justice for protestors who have been killed by soldiers in Nigeria.

Here is a list of celebrities who have added their voice to the ENDSARS protest:


Joey B




Sarkodie



Stonebwoy




Lydia Forson

View this post on Instagram

History will JUDGE YOU ALL!!!!!!!!! #endsars

A post shared by MissForson (@lydiaforson) on





Sandra Anokobiah

View this post on Instagram

Cc @nakufoaddo #Respectfully

A post shared by Sandra Ankobiah (@sandraankobiah) on




Medikal




Shatta Wale






Mugeez

View this post on Instagram

One Love ?????????? ????????

A post shared by mugeezXkamiKaze (@mugeezxkamikaze) on




Moesha Boduong





Nana Aba Anamoah





Cabum

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter