Entertainment of Friday, 23 October 2020

Source: My News GH

#EndSARS: Brutalities in Nigeria is a big lesson to every Ghanaian – Tinny

Rapper Tinny

Rapper Tinny has joined his colleague celebrities who have added their voices to the #EndSars brutalities and atrocities committed by the police unit, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Nigeria.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM, Tinny said that what is happening in Nigeria should be a lesson to every Ghanaian.



He said: “It’s going bad in Nigeria and to me, I think that it’s a lesson for us Ghanaians to learn from. We must love one another more and preach peace. When we are not careful and something like that happens here it will affect everybody."



“We all should pray for Nigeria so that everything goes on well over there. Because it’s not going well at all. Everyone has got their peculiar problems but someone’s problem is bigger than others."



He added: “When you’re sick and your friend is also sick it doesn’t mean that when you pray, you do it for yourself alone. We can’t say that we should mind our own business and leave our neighbours to suffer."



“As for Ghana and Nigeria, we see ourselves as brother and sister already so let’s remember each other in prayers,” Tinny told Amansan Krakye on Kastle Drive.



End SARS is a decentralized social movement against police brutality in Nigeria.



The slogan calls for an end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a controversial unit of the Nigerian Police with a long record of abuses.

