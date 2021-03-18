End of an era: Man Godee leaves Radio XYZ, Power FM after 5 years

Entertainment of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: Bernard Ralph Adams, Contributor

Popular radio presenter, Godfred Darkwah Junior who is better known in the Ghanaian media fraternity as Man Godee has left XYZ Broadcasting Company Limited after five years of service.



Man Godee has stopped working with the Osu-based media organization which comprises of TV XYZ, Power FM, and Radio XYZ.



In his resignation letter, the Son of the Prophet as he prefers to be called informed management of XYZ Broadcasting Company Limited his intentions to discontinue his service as on-air presenter and webmaster on March 31.



However, in a rather unexpected and shocking turn of events the company in its acceptance letter asked Man Godee to quit his services effective immediately.



“In lieu of the one month’s notice of your resignation,” the company wrote in the acceptance letter attached with a cheque for his one-month salary.



It follows several failed attempts by the company to persuade the presenter who’s arguably one of the faces of the media house to rescind his decision of resigning.