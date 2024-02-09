Empty promises: I didn’t vote in 2020, I won’t this year also – Akwaboah

Entertainment of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Highlife star Akwaboah has revealed he did not vote during the 2020 general elections, which climaxed in a second term for President Nana Akufo-Addo.



He spoke on Accra 100.5 FM’s midmorning show, Ayekoo Ayekoo, Thursday, February 8, 2024.



The Obiaa hitmaker registered that he is “tired” of promises from various political candidates, “who eventually come into power and misuse government money”.



Reacting to the ruling New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer cum Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s lecture yesterday, during which he promised the creative arts sector tax incentives and the creation of new streaming platforms, the music producer stressed such assurances are most likely campaign tactics.



“We’ve heard these promises endlessly. It’s not just him. Anybody that desires political power says same or similar, believing that is what would get them needed attention from the creative arts sector," he said.



He worried that such juicy declarations often successfully trap the unlettered among the electorate.



The situation is worsened by the fact that “typical Ghanaians are too shy and cower from asking questions” about ideas and utterances of leaders, aspiring or substantive, the singer-songwriter observed.



He noted that instead of examining assurances from aspiring leaders, citizens rather are often impressed by “English proficiency” and charisma, woefully making crucial voting decisions along “kinship, ethnic and tribal lines”.



Akwaboah said he has no interest in a candidate's English eloquence but rather their honesty and action once in power.



“I won’t say I believe [Dr Bawumia] or not, but we’re just hoping that he will fulfil his promises,” he clarified.



Ultimately, he hoped for honesty from political leaders.



Host Nana Romeo sensing a bit of apathy in Akwaboah’s voice and posture asked if he will join fellow citizens go to the polls come December 7.



The singer categorically said no, revealing, also, he abstained in 2020.



Dr Bawumia's biggest opponent in the 2020 elections is former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).