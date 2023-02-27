Empress Gifty urges all to accept cheating as a natural component of marriage

Entertainment of Monday, 27 February 2023

Empress Gifty, a prominent Gospel musician, has shared her thoughts on the issue of cheating in marriages.



According to the ‘Aseda’ singer, cheating is a natural component of marriage and spouses should acknowledge this fact to save themselves from heartbreaks and dire consequence.



Speaking in a recent interview with Accra FM, Empress Gifty stated that it is easier to forgive one's partner if they have already accepted the possibility of infidelity. She advised married couples to recognize their partners as human beings, and not to view them as perfect or infallible.



“What I can say is that, if you are a married man or married woman, cheating is part of marriage. If you don’t bear that in mind, you will go mad when it happens to you. You see, don’t see your husband as Holy Ghost.



“Don’t consider your wife as [Hail] Mary. No. Acknowledge that your partner is a human being. Think about divorce just as you thought about your wedding,” she added.



Empress Gifty's views on infidelity may seem unconventional, but she believes that accepting the possibility of cheating can strengthen a marriage.



Furthermore, she believes that understanding and forgiving one's partner's weaknesses is essential for a successful marriage.



“You are able to forgive if you see it as their weakness. Because if you don’t love their weakness, the marriage will not survive,” she further stated.



The gospel musician has personal experience with divorce, having gone through a painful one from her ex-husband, Prophet Elisha Osei, in 2014.



She also accused some gospel musicians and bloggers of contributing to her divorce by spreading false information to her ex-husband.



“There were some of the gospel musicians I confided in who went behind me to destroy me. These people would send false information to my ex-husband through different phone numbers. These were people who had worst marriages but went out to spoil my marriage,” she said.



