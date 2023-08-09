Empress Gifty reveals why she declines international gigs despite tempting offers

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian Gospel artiste, Empress Gifty has shed light on her decision to turn down numerous opportunities to perform on international stages.



Speaking on 3FM Drive, she candidly explained her rationale behind this choice while stating that her reservations stem from the structure of many foreign gigs.



She highlighted that she has declined these offers due to her discomfort with their working dynamics.



"I turn down a lot of foreign gigs because of their structure. I am being honest. When it comes to working together, I am the kind of person that understands certain things. Just tell me all I need to know before I make my final decision," she revealed.



Empress Gifty underlined that she asserts control over her collaborations, a stance that might not sit well with everyone, but one that she stands by steadfastly.



"You need them but when they come, they want to give their offer as if they are in your team. I won't do a show where you tell me what you have; I will call the shots because you need me.



“When I started, people did not understand but I still stand where I am. When you come, you'll go through my contract and when you understand stuff, we move," she emphasized.



The gospel singer disclosed that some of these foreign gigs fail to offer remuneration that even covers the expenses of travelling to the venue.



Others, she mentioned, simply offer a "God bless you" in return.



"We're doing business, and you need me to do publicity for you. I turn a lot of them down because they want to do 'God bless you' and leave. You come for Empress, I have to buy a business class for almost ¢50,000, and you want to pay me ¢15,000," she highlighted.



Empress Gifty further elaborated that she reserves free events for specific individuals, emphasizing her belief in nurturing meaningful relationships.



She clarified that while she is capable of hosting cost-free events, she does so with individuals from whom she anticipates significant returns in the future.



ADA/DA