Empress Gifty reveals what inspires her sense of fashion and dressing

Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Fashionista and multiple award-winning gospel songstress, Empress Gifty born Gifty Adorye Oppong, has revealed to Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, what really inspires her sense of fashion.



Narrating what motivates her to dress the way she does, Empress Gifty said on the Kastle Drive show in Cape Coast that she was into dressmaking before she ventured into the music industry.



“Personally I was into sewing, dressmaking and I opened my shop and had several apprentices,” she revealed.



She remarked “When I entered the gospel music industry I stopped sewing to fully concentrate on the singing ministry."







“So when we talk about how to blend colours, what to wear and where I’m going and the kind of people I’m going to meet I think about all these before I can choose a dress and colours to wear. It is a gift from God,” she told the host.



Empress Gifty who is married to Ghanaian politician, Hopeson Adorye recently boldly established that cheating is part of marriage, hence couples must be able to cope with it when it happens.