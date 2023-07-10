Empress Gifty on 2 types of criticism, how to handle them

Entertainment of Monday, 10 July 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Empress Gifty has explained how she views constructive and foul assessment from people.



She spoke on Friday, July 7, 2023, on the No.1 Showbiz programme on No.1 FM, 105.3.



Host Taller Dee, once her drummer, wondered how the decorated singer-songwriter overcomes critics.



"I don't overcome them but I work towards [improvement in view] of [what they say]," she answered.



She contended that "nobody can overcome them. You can't, but you work towards [betterment]".



Criticism comes in two forms, Empress Gifty posited. One is envy.



"They will see something they like which they don't have and it pisses them off," she said.



"Two, someone is in your shoes so she understands whatever you're doing, she if she criticises, she just means to say: 'If you had done it this way rather this time, it would have been better or worked'. This fellow is not envious because they already have their own thing going."



So, when it comes to criticism, "you take the good ones among these two forms and you work towards [improvement in view of] it," she landed her point.



Empress Gifty Oppong Adorye is often criticised for her boisterous personality and opinions.



Some hold that for a Gospel musician, the voluptuous fashionista's wardrobe is often provocative and suggestive.



Also, she is open to and has actually worked with secular musicians in the past including rapper Opanka and Stonebwoy. She performed at the latter's Ashaiman to the World 2022 concert and her involvement and dressing became controversial.