Empress Gifty is 3Music Digital Act of the Year

Entertainment of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: Met TV

Gospel music heavyweight, Empress Gifty Adorye was on March 27, 2021, adjudged Digital Act of the Year at the 4th edition of 3Music Awards held at the Grand Arena in Accra.



According to the scheme, for one to qualify to be in this category, they consider the outstanding use of digital media in harnessing the biggest fandom on social media, maintaining visibility, higher engagement of post, driving audience interactivity and trendsetting narrative and pursuing causes.



Empress Gifty outwitted the likes of Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Kofi Mole, Amerado, Ohemaa Mercy and Camidoh in the category.



In a post after emerging as the winner, she expressed appreciation to all her amazing fans for their unflinching support over the years.



"Congratulations to everyone who voted for Empress Gifty we bagged the digital act of the year at the just ended 3 Music Awards. God bless you for your constant support. Let's keep winning together," she wrote.



Empress Gifty has been very influential and vibrant on various digital platforms over the last years, and in addition, she has her own show dubbed, "The Empress Show" on social media.



She is about to release a new song, 'Odi Yompo' featuring South Africa's Zaza Mokhethi.