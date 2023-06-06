Empress Gifty explains why she's currently singing in English

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Ghanaian gospel musician, Empress Gifty, recently revealed the reason behind her shift towards singing in the English language.



In a myjoyonline.com report, she explained that her motivation to sing in English stems from her desire to reach a wider audience.



Empress Gifty mentioned that her travels and encounters with various people have taught her the importance of being able to explain her songs when ministering to others.



"I think my traveling and the kind of people that I meet have learnt a lot because sometimes when you go outside and you want to minister, sometimes you need to explain your song," Empress shared.



Based on her personal experiences on two occasions, she decided to incorporate some English lines into her compositions.



She expressed her intention to fuse English into her music to connect with a broader listener base.



Empress is currently promoting her latest song, titled "Awieye Pa," written by gospel musician Ewura Abena and produced by Shadrack Yawson.



The role of language in the marketability of songs across different countries has sparked debates within the music industry.



While some argue that music is a universal language that can be appreciated worldwide regardless of the lyrics' language, others believe that listeners connect better with music when they understand the message conveyed in the lyrics.





