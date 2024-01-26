Empress Gifty and husband roar over latest death prophecy

Entertainment of Friday, 26 January 2024

Gospel singer, Empress Gifty and her husband Hopeson Adorye, have expressed fury over a recent doom prophecy revolving around their home.



In an TikTok live video, the couple, while threatening to take action against the ‘Masked TikToker’, bemoaned how she had continually paraded false claims about them in the past.



One can recall that a few days ago, a popular spiritualist cum TikTok influencer, ‘Pretty Lady’, stormed online with a detailed narration of how Mr. Hopeson Adorye will face death, should he be offered to be brought on board to campaign for any political party.



The ‘Masked’ Tiktoker, with her entire body, buried in her bedsheets, was heard saying;



“If Dr. Bawumia, I mean our vice president, calls to tell your husband that he should help him with his campaign, tell him he shouldn’t do it. If not, your husband will die. After your husband returns home from his meeting with Bawumia, you guys will have sex, he will complain of dizziness and you will rush to get him water. He will then collapse and when you rush him to the Ridge Hospital, he will be pronounced dead. I can’t give you all the details, and you can choose to believe me. Your husband is already stressed, a lot is going on in his head and you know it. Take good care of yourself. Any political party that will call on him should be ignored.”



The said video, which has since gone viral, infuriated Empress Gifty to the core, thereby triggering a scathing response from her.



“I, Empress Gifty, I speak to the earth and overturn all the evil pronouncements. I direct them back to you. You just sit and fabricate stories. You said I was bad luck when everything surrounding my husband’s job went bad. Now you are saying that he will be called back to do what? Sometimes when you are parading certain information about celebrities, put yourself in their shoes and see how it will feel like. So, if I want to hold you accountable, drag you to court for all the bad things you’ve said about me, including this one, will I be blamed?



“When I strike, nobody should tell me I should pardon you because I am a Christian. Even the Bible have rules. Next time show your face, don’t hide under that dirty bedsheet of yours. This 2024, I will no longer be silent over issues of this kind. Silence will no longer be golden to me,” she fumed.



Her husband, Mr. Adorye, also joined in the fray.



“Why did she block us? Why did she prevent us from commenting? I wanted to just deal with her right in the comment section?” he angrily quizzed.



Pretty Lady, however, is yet to respond to the couple.







What Hopeson Adorye said after he was sacked from the NPP



Shortly after his dismissal, the former New Patriotic Party stalwart, in an interview with Asaase Radio described the development as a complete waste of time.



Mr. Adorye said, now more than ever, he is poised towards ensuring that Alan Kyerematen wins the 2024 presidential elections.



“This is a waste of time for a general secretary to issue this kind of letter, everybody is aware that once you support a different candidate apart from the party’s candidate, you forfeit your membership. So when you forfeit your membership, what is the use for you to come and write and put it out, I don’t think it is worth it,” he established.



