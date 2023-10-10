Employ poets in the songwriting process - Kwabena Kwabena to musicians

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian highlife musician cum songwriter, Kwabena Kwabena, has emphasized the importance of poetry while advising musicians to employ the craft when producing their songs.



Speaking on Joy Prime, he identified that poets are skilled in writing compelling lyrics that adequately appeal to consumers.



His statements come in the wake of a recent controversy where Kuami Eugene accused Mr. Drew of not acknowledging him for writing the latter's most recent hit song, 'Case'.



"Musicians should start to appreciate people who have various talents. There are people who are good producers, there are people who are good composers, and there are people who write good stories.



"I must admit, we need to start employing poets; people who can write or put together beautiful English pieces, then we can get composers to actually produce the melody," he said.



He made these points while raising concerns about the quality of songs in Ghana.



According to the 'Adult Music' crooner, most Ghanaian musicians do not consider songwriting an important craft, a situation, that could impede growth and the quality of songs being churned lately.



Touching on claims that his colleagues have turned songwriting into a full-time business, Kwabena Kwabena, said he doesn't charge for writing songs.



ID/EB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch the latest episode of E-Forum here



