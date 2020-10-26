Music of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: Erica Arthur, Contributor

Emmanuel Smith unveils new uplifting single ‘So Good’

Emmanuel Smith, UK-based Ghanaian gospel artist and The Voice UK alumni

UK-based Ghanaian gospel artist and The Voice UK alumni Emmanuel Smith unveils new single “So Good”, a move which has enthralled and thrilled his supporters in equal measure.



The Afro inspired up-tempo song boasts a modern groove with its hard-hitting lyric and vocal which sees the spirit-filled worshipper get candid about the goodness and mercy of God.



We are certainly living in unprecedented times and Emmanuel is no stranger to speaking on relevant issues that plague his generation. The song centres on the daily challenges of waking up feeling downcast but deciding to pray and give every pain and burden to God. It’s based also on the scripture which encourages us as believers to count our blessings and begin to name them in order while not forgetting the goodness of God.



Speaking on the song, the singer said “So many people if not most, are going through so much especially in these times of uncertainties around our world. I believe this song carries a message that will encourage and edify a lot of people. It has a danceable vibe to it too that will surely encourage people to celebrate this gift called life”.



‘So good’ which was written by Emmanuel Smith and produced by Joe Wilson, follows his single ‘Mighty God’ feat. Charles Dada which was released in May 2020.



The song ‘So Good was released on October 26 and a music video to follow on November 1.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.