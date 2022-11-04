Eminent Awards: Maiden edition hailed as a huge success by industry stakeholders

Entertainment of Friday, 4 November 2022

Source: Chilky Media

The Eminent Awards 2022 is now officially the biggest awards event in Ghana due to its wide and diverse scope.



An incredible 148 prominent influencers from academia, business, fashion, sports, health, security, commerce, entertainment, arts & culture as well as Media were honoured on Saturday, October 29.



The glittering event attended by a full house was held at the exquisite Accra Metropolitan Assembly-City Hall. It’s the toast of the capital after a beautiful night of music, comedy, poetry and dance.



Beyond the standard presentation of awards, the night also included an assortment of pomp and pageantry led by THE BOSSES BAND with delightful live music, mystical performance from the Magical Fortress, and even eye-popping dance moves from the Di Asa dancers.



Dignitaries and award recipients and special guests were entertained by musical and poetic performances from Richard Higher Pongo and Blaq Ice respectively.



The award recipients were carefully pulled from divergent backgrounds and industries across various categories.



Some of the prominent winners were Mrs. Diana Akosua Crystal-Adjirackor (Telenurse) emerged as the Eminent woman of the year. The Eminent Paragons for 2022 include; Hon. Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, Mr. Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, Hon. Daniel Kenneth, Michael Asamoah, Oheneyere Gifty Anti (Awo Dansoa), ACP Kofi Sarpong, Lyrical Joe, Paa Kwesi Sam, Aequitas Foundation, Awo Pampim Ako Tettebea II, and Matthew Agambire.



A total of 148 personalities won awards in various categories on the night.





















