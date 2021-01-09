Entertainment of Saturday, 9 January 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Emelia Brobbey adopts a maternity ward on her birthday

Emelia Brobbey celebrated her 39th birthday on Thursday, January 7, 2021

Renowned Ghanaian actress, Emelia Brobbey has adopted a maternity ward at Akim Swedru in the Eastern Region.



Emelia, who celebrated her 39th birthday on Thursday, January 7, 2021, did a lot to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged.



Emelia Brobbey’s donation to the widows in Akim Swedru was not the only kind gesture exhibited on her birthday.



Following the donation, she also handed over a maternity ward she upgraded to a modern standard to the officials at the Catholic Clinic and Maternity in Akim Swedru.



After the inaugural ceremony of Emelia Brobbey’s Maternity Ward, the management of the clinic and residents prayed for God’s blessings on the life of the actress.



Chiefs and elders of the town were sighted at the ceremony in a video available to Zionfelix.net.



Watch the video below:



