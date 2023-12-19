Emeka Ike reveals what his lawyer Keyamo told him when his school was collapsing

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Popular Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike has revealed what Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development of Nigeria told him when his ex-wife dissolved his school.



Ike who is speaking to the press for the first time since the incident said Keyamo who was supposed to be his lawyer at the time told him to "move on".



Recounting his ordeal, Ike said Keyamo who is not a minister advised him due to the damage.



"How can you get the school back? What is his name, the Minister for Aviation now, Festus Keyamo was to be my lawyer before he became a government man. When he saw the damage, he said, bro...move on. The school is messed up," he said during a live interview on Rubbin Minds, Channels TV.



In the same interview, the actor revealed how his ex-wife, Emma, made him lose all his properties.



Recall that a Lagos Island Customary Court on the 3rd of March, 2017 dissolved the marriage between Emeka Ike, and his wife, Emma over the alleged incessant battery.



He said his marital issues got him depressed for a very long time.



“My secondary school, St Nicolas College on CMD road, Magodo, was shut down, over N480m investment shut down that year, and all I heard was a constant battery.



”I was always saying, common I never beat this lady, I went on air, called her, ‘saying babe, do I beat you, but then they said, you are a star and they can always manipulate things and all that.”



“Later I discovered that she was actually the one behind the whole thing”.



“You have to be a very successful man to be a woman beater, because no carpenter or poor man is a woman beater, and there are people like Iyabo ojo to back them up,” he added.



