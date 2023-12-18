Emeka Ike recounts how he lost his properties, access to kids over false accusation from ex-wife

Entertainment of Monday, 18 December 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nollywood star Emeka Ike is currently trending on the internet after disclosing the details of his tumultuous divorce with Suzanne Emma, the mother of his children.



During an interview with Rubbin Minds, Emeka described how he lost his possessions and his children's custody due to a fabricated claim of domestic abuse from his former spouse.



Emeka Ike disclosed that upon his return from a professional trip overseas, his residence had been transferred and his million-dollar school had been shut down.



He stated that he had spoken to his wife after hearing about the rumors of him abusing her, but she had rejected it without realizing that she was the one who had spread the false information.



Emeka stated that the turmoil in his marriage caused him to experience depression, which made him feel ashamed and forced him to retreat from the public eye.



He said: “It is difficult to clarify things online cause the same people that bully you on the internet are still there and would make you feel otherwise when you speak up. If you aren’t prepared to handle it you will be crushed.



"My secondary school, Saint Nicholas Collage on CMD Road, Magodo was shut down, over N480million investment was shut down and all I heard was “constant battery”. I was even asking my wife at that time if I beat her and she said since I am a star, people are manipulating things.



"I felt I was gullible until I realized she was actually the one behind it. Some ladies are too desperate for a marriage lately and she actually told me that she was not the marriage type, but I didn’t understand it. But the young men need to know that there are plenty of ladies who aren’t the marriage type.



"I was told to go home, my school was shut down, and my marriage was shut down. I came back from America to nothing, my house had been moved. Everything I got has Emeka Ike was gone”.



Some expressed sympathy for him, while others called him out on his lies and exposed the thing she had done.



While some sympathized with him, others called him out for his lies as they exposed the actor.



Read some comments here



Kay Bugar wrote, “Don’t marry guys. But no, una go talk say marriage will work in Jesus name



Loco Chyca wrote, “But we know you have a history of hitting women Emeka Ike maybe she’s your karma



Investor Zhang Cheng wrote, “Them never born that woman wey go separate me from my kids, not in this life no matter who she is



Favour Luv wrote, “I know someone that knows him very well, he was actually doing what he was accused of. They’re just the opposite of what they portray on our screen



Chilay Nora wrote, “So women can be mean when they’re bent to deal with u eeeh, u are gone. I feel pity for him



Hera Pereira wrote, “So we are going to pretend that there were no hospital reports and doctor’s reports presented by the wife by then.



Mikey Lush wrote, “Wife I know him and know the ex-wife. She’s not lying. I was at their wedding too, she’s my elder sister’s bestie. I once delivered stuff to her when they lived in Shangisha and the guy made a scene o. He’s a bully. Stop lying Emeka. Emma didn’t deserve all ur madness



Cosmetic and Food Packaging wrote, “But this man was the problem in the marriage. What’s all this pity talk about m he brutalized his wife and even seized his daughter from her



Lyn Affordables wrote, “Jesus! This guy lies so brazenly, my God, Emma went through hell



Political Cheeky wrote, “Wow Emeka do not let your wife bring all the doctor reports. You assaulted that lady, stop this rubbish”.