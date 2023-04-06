Elizha dazzles on 'Bad Love' single

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 April 2023

Rising female music sensation Elizha is poised to lead the limelight in the Afrobeats genre as she drops a groundbreaking single, "Bad Love."



Produced by ParisBeatz, the new jam by the Columbus-based Ghanaian musician showcases the dexterity in her vocals as she delivers some emotional lyrics.



The new jam serenades music lovers with some nostalgic moments as Elizha delves deep into a relationship gone bad amid rollercoaster emotional torture.



Speaking about her new single, Elizha says she always tries to write music about her life experiences so that people in similar situations can relate and find respite.



"My new single has a personal connection to my life experiences. The world of love comes forth with lots of good and bad experiences and translating them into writing a song makes me connect with the audience in a special way, and I know it would help heal wounds," she said in an interview.



Born Michelle-Elizabeth Okyere, Elizha says she feels confident about a sparkling music career as she rubs shoulders with some of the best in the world.



"I believe that I am a gem that shines too bright, and I believe that I was born to make history. I am here to stay.



"I am here to take over with the help of my team. I believe in my craft, and I am ready to invest in it and get to the top in a positive way," she said.



Elizha's style of music has been likened to some top female musicians on the African continent, including Tems and Gyakie.



When asked about what inspires her music and what makes her unique, Elizha said, "I do come from a family with a music background, but my music has always been influenced by Bob Marley and Rihanna. I grew up listening to these two legends, and they have inspired me in my career.



"I feel I am unique in my own way, and I am not here just to add up the numbers but to headline top shows around the world."



Elizha's "Bad Love" is accompanied by top-notch, entrancing visuals and can be streamed on various digital platforms.



