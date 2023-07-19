You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 07 19Article 1807940

Music of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Disclaimer

Source: Dan Lartey, Contributor

Elizabeth Turkson releases music video for two songs

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Elizabeth Turkson Elizabeth Turkson

Ghanaian gospel singer Elizabeth Turkson has officially released music videos for her two songs; Hye Me Animonyam, which features gospel minister Broda Sammy and the other song Bre Woho Ase.

She released Hye Me Animonyam on May 11, 2023, which was on her birthday, and Bre Woho Ase was released on July 10, 2023.

Both videos were directed by Eddie Kay.

The music videos have beautiful scenes with colourful pictures.

The soothing instrumentals help project the message and information in the song.

The videos are accessible on YouTube.



Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment