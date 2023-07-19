Elizabeth Turkson releases music video for two songs

Music of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Source: Dan Lartey, Contributor

Ghanaian gospel singer Elizabeth Turkson has officially released music videos for her two songs; Hye Me Animonyam, which features gospel minister Broda Sammy and the other song Bre Woho Ase.



She released Hye Me Animonyam on May 11, 2023, which was on her birthday, and Bre Woho Ase was released on July 10, 2023.



Both videos were directed by Eddie Kay.



The music videos have beautiful scenes with colourful pictures.



The soothing instrumentals help project the message and information in the song.



The videos are accessible on YouTube.







