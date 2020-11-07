Entertainment of Saturday, 7 November 2020

Elikem Kumordzie, Salma Mumin top Instagram trends with their 'traditional wedding' photos

play videoElikem and Salma posted the photos on their social media pages

Ghanaian fashion designer Elikem Kumordzie and actress Salma Mumin have got fans and social media users talking with the release of their 'traditional wedding' photos.



While some fans are thinking it is just to promote the designer's new collection, others think they are a perfect match for each other.



With the hashtag “EliSal20” trending on Instagram, the new supposed celebrity couple are spotted in some lovey-dovey photos.



From the photos released by both celebrities on their social media pages, the photos captured a wedding reception set-up without the presence of friends and family.



"What you wear is a Very Vital part of your Traditional Wedding and so Is your Set up. Let's Fix it. We are happy to share our Joy and Work with the rest of the world,” Elikem captioned his photo.



See some of the photos and video below:











