Election 2020: Youth who will vote for Mahama are problematic – Prince David Osei

Ghanaian actor, Prince David Osei

Ghanaian actor, Prince David Osei has once again taken a swipe at the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.



With just a few days to the presidential and parliamentary elections, David Osei who has endorsed the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on the youth to vote massively for the incumbent president on Monday, December 7, 2020.



In an Instagram post sighted by GhanaWeb, the actor intimated that “If you are youth in Ghana and you vote for JM, a former president, who sold the resources of Ghana to his brothers, then you have a problem.”



Prince David Osei has urged electorates to reject Mr Mahama whom he describes as the “Padrino of Corruption and Embezzlement”.



The actor together with some movie personalities like Bismark the Joke, Bibi Bright, Kalybos, General Ntetia, Cwesi Oteng have openly endorsed the New Patriotic Party ahead of the general elections.



Celebrity endorsement is a common phenomenon especially in electioneering years, but notwithstanding, several celebrities have vowed never to endorse any political candidate or party as that can take a negative toll on their career.













See his post below:





