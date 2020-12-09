Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

Election 2020: Musician Gifty Adorye’s husband defeated in Kpone Katamanso contest

The husband of Gifty Adorye, Hopeson Adorye lost to the NDC candidate, Joseph Akuetteh Tetteh

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso, Hopeson Adorye, has conceded defeat in the parliamentary results.



The Former Deputy National Security Coordinator in charge of Airports, in a Facebook post, congratulated the incumbent National Democratic Congress’ Member of Parliament, Hon Joseph Akuetteh Tetteh for his victory.



“My younger brother Hon Joseph Akuetteh Tetteh a.k.a Joe T has been officially declared the MP-elect for Kpone Katamanso Constituency. Congratulation my brother for this sweet victory. Empress Gifty Adorye” Hopeson Adorye posted



Hopeson’s wife, Gifty Adorye who has been a strong pillar in his political career took to Facebook to express excitement over her husband’s political journey so far.



Mrs Adorye pledged full support to her husband’s political endeavour.



Read Gifty Adorye’s full post.



You have fought a good fight and raised the Hopes of your lovers and the entire NPP supporters in Kpone Katamanso.



You have made us proud and given us a reason to put in more hard work next time to wrestle power for our mother party, the NPP and our constituents.



My Hero, I congratulate you for a good work done. Without a doubt, you have demonstrated to the nation and the entire family what a strong man and a big shoulder we can forever depend on. We thank God for your life and the strength given you through it all. I, therefore, pledge you my full support in all your political endeavour. You’re blessed my dear thou saith the Lord. May He give you more wisdom to be able to do more for your country. I am solidly behind you all the way. Nothing shall bring us down. Keep shining and keep on fighting for your dear country.



Thanks to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo and the Vice President Bawumia, our able First Lady and second lady of the Republic of Ghana and the entire NPP party for your support. Still we say the Battle is the Lord’s.

#ThereIsStillHope



Love you so much Daddy

