Entertainment of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

Election 2020: Fantana celebrates mother for snatching NPP parliamentary seat for NDC

Musician Fantana and mother

The budding singer’s mother, Mrs Dorcas Nda-Affo Toffey, who is a business mogul and a philanthropist, contested as a parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the NDC for the Jomoro constituency seat.



The mother of the singer won the election to snatch the parliamentary seat which was won by the New Patriotic Party in 2016.



Accordingly, the ‘Girls Hate On Girls’ singer took to Instagram to celebrate her mother’s win.



Sharing a photo of her mum, she wrote: “ Mom, You are the HOPE of JOMORO YOU WON! YOU DID IT! Born LEADER ! You are for the PEOPLE and we love you!!! I’m sooo proud of you“.



Fantana who stormed the constituency recently with Shatta Wale to perform at her mother’s mega rally concluded that “Jomoro, you guys are in good hands! The FINEST MP, THE REALEST ! Wo y3 GUY!!!! @dorcasaffotoffey We are ready for you!”.



Her post came with a photo of her mother, who will be one of the new faces in Ghana’s next Parliament.



See her post below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.