Source: GNA

Election 2020: Ekua GMB 2019 walks for peace

The unity walk formed part of planned activities to promote peace before, during, after elections

Winner of TV3’s 2019 Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB), Ms Ekua Mends Bannerman on Sunday, joined hundreds of Cape Coasters for a unity walk to preach peace to the public ahead of the 2020 elections.



She was supported by Ms Erica Esi Hooper, the Western Region 2019 representative of the GMB and Mr Anthony Kweku Smith, a peace ambassador who walked from Takoradi to Cape Coast to participate in the event.



The unity walk, organised by the beauty queen and her Ekubann International Foundation, formed part of planned activities to promote peace before, during, and after the elections.



The three-hour walk started from Abura through to Pedu to Adisadel township with members of the various political parties participating.



Enthusiastic crowd danced to brass band music and interacted with community members on the need to promote peace ahead of this year’s election.



Addressing the people after the walk, Ms Bannerman encouraged the youth to protect themselves, take charge of their future and refrain from acts of violence.



“As We are approaching the December election, we should take our future into consideration, keep ourselves safe and come together as one people and fight against violence”, she stated.



She stressed the need for the youth to think about their future because they were the future leaders saying “If we do not keep ourselves safe, it is going to affect us in the future”.



For her part, Ms Hooper said elections were not about violence, but an opportunity to elect capable leaders for the country and this must be done freely and fairly, devoid of violence and intimidation.



She noted that the youth were used for campaigning, but those involved should be wise and do it in a peaceful manner.



Mr Smith implored Ghanaians to contribute their quota towards ensuring free, fair and peaceful elections come December 7 because it was their civic responsibility.



The walk was supported by Rush Energy drink and verna Water.

