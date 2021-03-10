Music of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Elder Mireku's son drops 5th episode of 'Africa is Home' project titled 'Afrique Mon Afrique'

The most anticipated single is scheduled to be released soon

Mr. James Mireku intends to set social media ablaze with his new single dubbed 'Afrique Mon Afrique'.



According to him, the most anticipated single is scheduled to be released in about a few weeks.



"The feedback I got from the previous episodes encouraged me to come out with this one and I have already granted an interview to take my Dad's legacy to the globe and make him proud; Mr Mireku added.



He also disclosed of plans to serve his followers and lovers of music with various forms of soothing tunes through his project 'AFRICA IS HOME' which has run for five (5) months now.



” AFRIQUE MON AFRIQUE" is an anthem of AFRICA produced with a francophone touch and is sure to get listeners dancing. A perfect way to start the New Year also this project as the name suggests seeks to present to Africa and the rest of the world the very indigenous sounds of Africa which he is well known to make of. One rising sun that burns only in Africa and for Africa alone. We are the look of ageless flare. We are Africans. Africa Is Rising, Africa Is Home, Afrique Mon Afrique".





It would be recalled that James Mireku featured Grammy Award winner Calvin Rodgers and other musicians such as Frank Brunot, Kaybass, on the "Africa Is Home' Project to propel Africa to the rest of the world last year (2020).





"On 'Afrique Mon Afrique', I also featured one of the most distinguished musicians in Cote d'Ivoire Moise Atta so you can see the energy in the music; Mireku concluded.